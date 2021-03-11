The ninth-seeded KU women’s basketball team fell to eighth-seeded TCU 75-72 Thursday in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships.
Just when you thought Kansas might have a conference tournament run in them, it was wrong. The Jayhawks showed some promise out the gates in the early part of the first quarter, but then their lead quickly dissipated.
The first 10 minutes were filled with grit and toughness as Kansas amounted to a short run led by freshman forward Ioanna Chatzileonti who had eight points paired with eight rebounds. KU shot much better than TCU from the floor in the first with limited fouls and turnovers.
Sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter spoke to the play of Chatzileonti noting that her success has come throughout the entirety of the season.
“For being in her first conference tournament, it [Chatzileonti performance] was pretty impressive,” Kersgieter said. “She’s great and she will be great in the years coming.”
But as we all know, basketball is a game of runs, and the Jayhawks’ run quickly came to a screeching halt. Chatzileonti who provided the first quarter spark for the Jayhawks found herself on the bench after picking up her second first-half foul. She would finish with 18 points and 13 rebounds. And the Kansas team that was once fired up and was now dormant.
In the second quarter, fouls and turnovers led to KU’s downfall -- things that have troubled KU throughout the entirety of the year. Kansas committed nine turnovers and seven fouls, allowing the Horned Frogs to pick up eight points from the free-throw line.
TCU’s sophomore guard Tavy Diggs was the difference-maker, the one who pulled the frogs out of their rut and lifted them to a dominant quarter. Diggs scored nine points along with grabbing a lone rebound.
Things came crashing down for the Jayhawks in the third as they seemingly couldn’t put the ball in the basket, while TCU had no issue. While TCU’s Diggs still provided offensive production, senior guard Lauren Heard emerged as the team’s go-to scorer. Heard racked up nine points and four rebounds. She finished the game with 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Kansas’ Kersgieter started to show why she has been the playmaker for KU all year, tallying 10 points in the quarter on 3-of-6 shooting. She finished the contest with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Ultimately though, TCU proved to just be too good for the Jayhawks down the stretch. The Horned Frogs capitalized on KU’s mistakes in addition to knocking down open shots. The Jayhawks always seem to string together a fourth-quarter comeback, but yet again, it wasn’t enough.
Despite the loss, Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider talked about the constant fight and faith in one another that his team has displayed through adversity this year.
"They found another gear [today] and I just think it speaks a lot to their character as young women, their loyalty to one another and the program,” Schneider said. “I know I’m excited about what the future holds for this bunch.”
Kansas ends the season on a nine-game losing streak, finishing with a record of 7-18.