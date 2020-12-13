Kansas women's basketball's upcoming against Texas-Rio Grande Valley has been canceled, according to a Kansas Athletics news release.
The game, which was originally scheduled for Monday, will not be rescheduled.
Kansas Athletics attributed the cancellation to "injury and COVID-19 protocols" within the Kansas women’s basketball program. This is the first schedule change the women’s program has faced this season due to COVID-19 concerns.
The announcement also comes two days after the men’s program cancelled its last non-conference game against Tarleton State Friday.
Kansas’ last opponent, Oklahoma, played with only six players due to COVID-19 contract tracing Thursday night.
Kansas will next open Big 12 play on the road against Texas Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.