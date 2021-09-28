Kansas women's golf added a new member to its team Tuesday, Johanna Ebner from Villach, Austria. Ebner is set to join the team in January and is immediately eligible to compete.
The 20-year-old currently sits at 527th in the world amateur rankings and has been a member of the Austrian national team since 2017. Head coach Lindsay Kuhle told Kansas Athletics that she values the experience in which Ebner brings to KU.
Ebner has an impressive resume including top 10 finishes at the Austrian International Amateur Championship and Austrian Stroke Play Championship. Ebner has also competed in top level tournaments like the European Ladies Amateur and European Girls’ Team Championships, according to World Amateur Golf Rankings.
“I saw Johanna play in Spain in 2019 and loved her athleticism and competitiveness and could see her potential,” Kuhle told KU Athletics. “She loves golf, has the drive to play professionally after she graduates and wants the experience over here in the U.S. and at KU to play against the nation’s best.”
Coach Kuhle is clearly excited about the new addition to the team and rightfully so. Ebner has been on a roll, recently winning the Austrian Match Play Amateur Championship earlier this month and landing a 43rd place finish after making the cut at the Flumserberg Ladies Open.
KU begins its spring season on Jan. 23, 2022 in Gold Canyon, Arizona.