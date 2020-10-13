The Kansas women’s golf team wrapped up its second tournament of the season Sunday morning. Competing in the 47th annual Betsey Rawls Invitational at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas, the Jayhawks finished eighth at 27-over as a team.
Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur took the individual tournament crown after shooting an impressive 13-under. As for the team portion of the invitational, nobody could catch Baylor. Finishing 11 strokes above 2nd place with a 22-under, Baylor won back-to-back tournaments after easily taking the Schooner Fall Classic last month.
The Jayhawks were led by junior Sera Tadokoro, who finished 2-over for the tournament (T-22nd place). Tadokoro followed up her unusual five-over Saturday morning first round with a 3-under afternoon session and an even-par 72 on Sunday. Her 3-under-par round two was the second time she has shot under par this season, as Tadokoro remains the only Jayhawk to break even par this season.
Tadokoro’s improvement from round one to round two did not go unnoticed by coach Erin O’Neil.
“It was great to see Sera play a very steady second round with four birdies and only one bogey,” O'Neil said in a Kansas Athletics release. “The biggest difference between the two rounds was her short game.”
O’Neil was more than right about that, as Tadokoro carded four birdies with only one bogey in round two, as opposed to five bogeys and no birdies in round one.
Sophomore Abby Glynn followed Tadokoro, finishing at 6-over (T-27th place). Glynn led all Jayhawks after round one when she shot a one-over 73. Sophomore Lauren Heinlein finished at 11-over (T-37th place), while freshmen Ellie Roth (41st place) and Joy Mannix (42nd place) both finished their second ever collegiate tournament one shot off from each other at 13-over and 14-over, respectively.
Kansas will return to the links next Thursday when the Jayhawks compete in the Oklahoma State Invite.