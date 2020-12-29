Kansas women’s basketball cruised to a comfortable 78-59 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies in Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday.
Even though this was the Jayhawks’ first game in eight games, Kansas didn’t show any rust against New Mexico State. Five Kansas players scored in double figures, led by sophomore guard Holly Kersgeiter with 14 points and junior guard Aniya Thomas with 13 points.
The Jayhawks came out hot, shooting 42.9% from the field and 60% from three-point range in the first quarter to jump out to a 20-7 lead. Senior forward Tina Stephens and Thomas scored a combined 14 of the team’s 20 points.
The second quarter was more of the same, as Kansas shot 50% from the field. However, New Mexico State shot 53% from the field, outscoring Kansas 20-18 in the second quarter.
Redshirt senior guard Aaliyah Prince had herself a quarter, scoring 10 points for New Mexico State, and shot 5-for-7 from the floor. Prince — who finished with a team-high 22 points — and the Aggies closed the gap to an 11-point deficit at halftime.
The Jayhawks wouldn’t let off the gas pedal in the third quarter, however, as Kansas continued to light it up from the floor, shooting 50% from the field. The Jayhawks outscored the Aggies 24-18 in the third quarter, leading by as many as 21 points in the quarter.
Kansas was able to get just about any shot inside that it wanted, leading to the impressive shooting performance in the third quarter. The Jayhawks also shot 9-for-9 from the free throw line in the third quarter. Kansas was on fire from the charity stripe, shooting 23-for-27 (85.2%) for the game.
Although the fourth quarter featured sloppy play from both teams, the Jayhawks managed to still convincingly win the game 78-59. Turnovers plagued Kansas in the fourth, as New Mexico started to ramp up a full court press for most of the quarter. The Jayhawks seemed flustered with the added pressure, leading to eight turnovers in the fourth quarter.
The Jayhawks move to 5-2 on the year, including 4-2 in non-conference play. New Mexico State falls to 2-5.
Kansas will next take on West Virginia in Allen Fieldhouse Saturday at 5 p.m.