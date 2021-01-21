Kansas women’s basketball fell 75-65 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday night.
Although the game was back-and-forth throughout, the difference between the teams can be found in the box score.
One of the main reasons Kansas lost was due to the discrepancy in points off turnovers. The Jayhawks turned the ball over 17 times compared to the Red Raiders' 12. And Texas Tech capitalized on Kansas's mistakes, scoring 27 points off turnovers, while the Jayhawks scored just 10 points off turnovers.
Neither team shot the ball particularly well overall — 41.8% for Texas Tech and 33.3% for Kansas — meaning both teams needed to find easy ways to score. But the Red Raiders found the edge in transition, shooting 50% from the field in the second half.
“We just gave up too many points off our mistakes tonight, whether it was finishing possessions defensively or not taking care of the basketball,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said after the game.
Kansas also gave up too many second chance points to Texas Tech, another key area which hurt the team late in the game. Texas Tech outscored Kansas 19-10 in second chance points, grabbing one more offensive rebound than Kansas (15-14).
In a tight game, that difference can be costly.
“I thought the 27 points off our turnovers and the 19 second chance points were the difference in the game,” Schneider said.
Kansas will look to grab a win against Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.