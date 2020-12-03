Sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter’s 20 points were not enough as Kansas women’s basketball fell to Ole Miss 70-53 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Thursday.
This was Ole Miss’ first win over a non-SEC Power 5 school since the 2016-17 season. The Rebels improve to 2-0 on the season.
Along with Kersgieter’s second 20-plus point performance of the year, the Jayhawks were led by junior guard Aniya Thomas with 14 points and freshman forward Ioanna Chatzileonti with nine points and 10 rebounds. Chatzileonti has now grabbed double-digit rebounds in back-to-back games.
Ole Miss was led by redshirt sophomore guard Donnetta Johnson (21 points) and junior forward Shakira Austin (18 points), as they combined for over half of the Rebels’ 70 points.
Kansas was playing down double-digits for most of the game. But, the Jayhawks entered the fourth quarter down just four points after outscoring the Rebels 23-16 in the third quarter.
However, the Rebels outscored the Jayhawks 21-8 in the fourth quarter, including a 10-3 run over the final 6:24 to hand the Jayhawks their first loss of the season.
What significantly plagued Kansas was ball security. The Jayhawks turned the ball over 25 times, leading to 26 Ole Miss points. The Rebels also grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, resulting in 12 second-chance points.
The matchup was part of the 2020-21 SEC/Big 12 challenge, and Kansas faced Ole Miss for the third time ever. Along with the Rebels, Kentucky defeated Kansas State 60-49 to put the SEC up 2-0 over the Big 12 in this year’s edition of the challenge. There are still seven more games to be played, including six on Sunday.
Kansas will return to Lawrence to face Oral Roberts on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.