Kansas women’s basketball traveled on the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs, where TCU came out on top 81-78 in overtime.
The first quarter was all TCU, outscoring Kansas 25-15. The Horned Frogs got out of the gates hot, shooting 62.5% from the field as a team, including a 4-for-6 clip from deep.
The Jayhawks tried to match the Horned Frogs three-point success, but shot just 3-for-12 from outside. A 30% field goal percentage in the opening quarter had Kansas down 10 early.
Kansas cut into the deficit by outscoring TCU 15-11 in a very low-scoring second quarter. After another quarter where Kansas was unsuccessful shooting the three-ball, it made its money’s worth by scoring in the paint. Kansas shot 31.6% for the quarter, but held the Horned Frogs to just 26.7% shooting.
The third quarter was all Kansas as the Jayhawks outscored TCU 24-13 in the quarter. Kansas finally found some footing from beyond the arc, shooting 3-for-8 from deep, while holding the Horned Frogs to a 16.7% three-point percentage. The Jayhawks shot just under 53% from the field in the quarter and took a 54-49 lead.
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth battle, with the Horned Frogs tying things up at 68-68 to force overtime. Both teams almost had identical field goal percentages in the fourth — TCU at 42.1% and Kansas at 41.7% — but the Horned Frogs found an edge late to force the extra period.
The Horned Frogs came back in overtime to take the game away from Kansas, winning the game 81-78.
Senior guard Lauren Heard led the way with 19 points while also dishing seven assists and snatching six rebounds. Sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter led Kansas with 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Kansas will next face Texas Tech at home Wednesday at 7 p.m.