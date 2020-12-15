Kansas women’s basketball’s upcoming game against Texas has been postponed, according to a Kansas Athletics news release.
The game, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, will be played at a later date. Kansas and Texas will work with the Big 12 to reschedule, according to the release.
Kansas Athletics attributed the cancellation to “injury and COVID-19 protocols” within the Kansas women’s basketball program. Most recently, the Jayhawks canceled their matchup with Texas-Rio Grande Valley Monday for the same reasoning.
This is also the second game Texas has postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The Longhorns previously postponed a matchup with Tennessee Sunday.
Last time Kansas played, the Jayhawks bested Oklahoma 74-64 in Allen Fieldhouse last Thursday. Senior forward Tina Stephens did the heavy lifting for the Jayhawks, shooting 6-for-11 from the field with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider previously said he has talked with his team about potential disruptions in the schedule since the start of the season.
"Every team in the country is going to face adversity with the pandemic," Schneider said last Thursday. "There's a good chance it's going to play a role at some point in the season.”
Kansas is next scheduled to play North Dakota State at home on Dec. 21. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.