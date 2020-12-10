Fans were able to watch Kansas women’s basketball for the first time this season, and they did not leave Allen Fieldhouse disappointed as the Jayhawks defeated Oklahoma 74-64 Thursday.
It marks the first time Kansas has won its conference opener since the 2012-13 season, when the Jayhawks grabbed a 72-63 win over Kansas State.
Senior forward Tina Stephens led the way for the Jayhawks with 18 points, eight rebounds and key free throws down the stretch to put the game away. Along with Stephens, sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter (17 points) and junior guard Aniya Thomas (14 points) also scored in double figures.
Kansas entered the fourth quarter with momentum as junior guard Brooklyn Mitchell hit an off-balance buzzer beater to put the Jayhawks up three. The Jayhawks rode that momentum and outscored the Sooners 25-18 in the fourth quarter to close out the 10-point win.
The Sooners, who played with only six players, were led by sophomore guard Gabby Gregory with 22 points and five rebounds. Gregory was one of three players for the Sooners to play all 40 minutes of the game.
Kansas had another strong performance on the boards, grabbing 15 offensive rebounds and 39 overall. The Jayhawks also forced 16 turnovers, allowing Kansas to get out in transition and score 23 points off turnovers.
Kansas will next face UT Rio Grande Valley in Allen Fieldhouse Monday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.