Kansas women’s basketball defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 85-43 in Allen Fieldhouse Sunday, improving to 2-0 on the young season.
Four Kansas players scored in double figures including sophomore guard Holly Kersgeiter, who led the way with 17 points and shot 5-for-6 from three-point range. Senior forward Tina Stephens (13 points), junior guard Aniya Thomas (12 points) and sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin (10 points) also made an impact for Kansas.
Cleaning up the glass for the Jayhawks was freshman forward Ionna Chatzileonti, who hauled in a team-high 15 rebounds. Chatzileonti also scored six points.
On the other side, the Islanders were led by sophomore guard Hayle Campbell with 12 points. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi struggled to get anything going on the offensive end thanks to a stifling Jayhawk defense. The Islanders shot just 17-for-64 (26.6%) from the field and committed 20 turnovers.
Kansas was hot early, starting off with a 15-0 run. The Jayhawks shot 13-for-26 (50%) from the field in the first half — including six three-pointers — and the dominant first half gave Kansas a comfortable 44-17 lead at halftime.
The Jayhawks also forced 13 turnovers in the first half, which helped give Kansas more than enough room to spare. Kansas also had 25 total points off the bench, highlighted by the play of graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau with nine points.
The Jayhawks were able to close out the game easier than on Wednesday, leading to a 42-point victory.
Kansas will return to action on the road against Ole Miss on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.