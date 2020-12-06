Kansas women’s basketball rolled to a convincing 100-59 win over Oral Roberts Sunday afternoon.
Freshman forward Ionna Chatzileonti was the player of the game for Kansas, recording a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, adding three assists as well. As for Oral Roberts, freshman guard Tierney Coleman led her team with 16 points and two rebounds.
Turnovers were the story for both teams in the first quarter, particularly for the Jayhawks. Kansas committed six turnovers in the first four minutes of play, and still held a 8-6 lead at the first media timeout of the game. Kansas ended the first quarter with seven turnovers, but still led 21-19 at the end of the first quarter thanks to six turnovers from the Golden Eagles.
The second quarter marked a turning point for Kansas, as the Jayhawks were able to create some separation from Oral Roberts. Kansas started the quarter on a 28-0 run, and the Golden Eagles ended the drought with a free throw at the 1:52 mark.
Kansas outscored Oral Roberts 39-3 in the second quarter, shooting 81% from the field and grabbing a 60-22 lead at halftime. On the other side, the Golden Eagles shot just 5% in the second quarter, essentially putting the game out of reach.
Oral Roberts found the shooting it desperately needed in the third quarter, shooting 57.1% from the field, but Kansas still outscored the Golden Eagles 30-18. The Jayhawks did most of their damage at the free throw line, shooting 10-for-14 in the third quarter.
Oral Roberts finally gained the upper hand in the fourth quarter, outsourcing Kansas 19-10. Oral Roberts shot 38.9% from the field in the quarter, but it was too little too late for the Golden Eagles to make a comeback.
Kansas will next face Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.