Kansas women’s basketball dropped its second-straight game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma Tuesday. The Jayhawks lost 82-55, causing déjà vu after another difficult shooting performance against the Cowgirls.
After coming out of halftime only down by five, the Cowgirls came out with offensive consistency. Oklahoma State outscored Kansas 22-9 in the quarter and shot an impressive 56.3 percent, going 9-of-16 from the field. The Cowgirls shot 80.0 percent from three, going 4-for-5 from behind the arc in the third quarter.
While Oklahoma State thrived offensively, the Jayhawks’ production fell flat. Kansas shot a disappointing 25.5 percent on 4-of-16 from the field. The Jayhawks also went 1-for-7 behind the arc in the third quarter.
Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider noted that he saw slight improvement compared to the Jayhawks’ last matchup against the Cowgirls.
“We got cleaner looks, but we didn’t shoot well,” Schneider said in the postgame conference. “But I did think we got cleaner looks than we did on Saturday [against Oklahoma State].”
However, it wasn’t just the third quarter that was tough for the Jayhawks in terms of shooting.
Even with a 14-10 lead after the first quarter, the Jayhawks still only shot 25 percent on 3-for-12 shooting. The majority of Kansas’ points, 8-of-14, came from the free-throw line. The second didn’t see much improvement as Kansas only improved to 26.3 percent on 5-for-19 shooting.
“We’ve had a tough shooting month it feels like,” Schneider said. “It feels like the people who shoot the ball the best, whether it’s in drills or in live-action are Holly Kersgieter and Julie Brosseau. Those individuals I think are getting clean looks, and right now they’re just not making them, but we’re going to stick with them.”
Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 17 points, but only shot 5-for-15 from the field, and only 1-of-7 from behind the arc. Six of Kersgieter’s points came from the free-throw line. Graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau also had a tough night, scoring six points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Although the Jayhawks had a tough time from the field in the first three quarters, they found some consistency in the fourth. Kansas improved in every facet of its offense, shooting 50 percent on 7-for-14 from the field. The Jayhawks also shot 37.5 percent from behind the arc on 3-for-8 shooting.
Kansas finished the game with a combined 31.1 percent on 19-of-61 shooting from the field.
The Jayhawks will travel to Waco for a matchup with the No. 8 Baylor Bears Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.