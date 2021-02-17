As the final horn sounded inside Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, there was nothing to be ashamed of for the women’s basketball team as they were defeated by Iowa State 84-82.
In a game that came down to the final seconds, Kansas was unable to escape with a win despite one heck of a second-half performance from sophomore guard Zakiah Franklin. Franklin would lead the Jayhawks to a team-high 26 points with 23 of them coming in the final 20 minutes.
“She was terrific,” Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider said. “It was nice to see her be so assertive, especially in moments where we needed it.”
However, it wasn’t just Franklin, as three other Jayhawks would finish in double-digits: sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter (18), freshman forward Ioanna Chatzileonti (11) , and redshirt freshman guard Chandler Prater (10).
Scoring came in spurts for KU over the course of the game, but what didn’t come in spurts was their second-half shooting percentage. The Jayhawks were shooting lights out to the say the least as they shot 54.5% from the floor.
To aid their offense, KU was able to keep the ball in their possession which would prove to be crucial as the game went on. The Jayhawks were limited to just six turnovers, all of them coming in the second half.
The difference-maker though was arguably Iowa State’s ability to remain nearly perfect from the charity stripe. The Cyclones would shoot 23-24 from the line and go a perfect 11-11 in the second half. In addition, freshman guard Lexi Donarski alongside junior guard Ashley Joens would combine for 44 points and showcase their offensive talents throughout the evening.
“The free throws is where it was really a difference, we just fouled more than we would have liked,” Schneider said.
In the fourth quarter, the foul situation would ultimately end the Jayhawks’ chances, and not for the typical reasons. Kansas was unable to force the Cyclones into the bonus, so although they would force the clock to stop down by two, Kansas would drop a close one, yet again.
Kansas has yet another opportunity to put themselves in the win column as they take the journey down to Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 20 to square off with Texas Tech. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m.