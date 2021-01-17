Coming off a close loss to Texas and multiple games being postponed or canceled this season, the Kansas women’s basketball team came out firing against TCU Sunday.
“The biggest impact is being de-conditioned,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said Sunday.
Early aggression and scoring runs kept the Jayhawks in the game until it slipped away in the last seconds, with Kansas falling to TCU 81-78 in overtime.
Coming into this matchup, the Jayhawks knew they would either have to shutdown or contain TCU’s leading scorer senior guard Lauren Heard. Heard puts up 18.3 points per game, topping Kansas sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter’s 17.3 points.
Heard finished with a game-high 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
“We have a lot of confidence in our three-point shooters,” Schneider said after the game. “When [senior forward] Tina [Stephens] is not in the game, we can’t really run our traditional zone offense. We just haven’t had enough practice time to implement some new things schematically when we have four guards in there against the zone.”
As a team, the Jayhawks put up eight three-point shots in the first four minutes, knocking down three of them. Kansas finished 7-for-29 from beyond the arc Sunday.
Although their field-goal percentage wasn’t spectacular — Kansas shot 37.7% from the field overall — the sheer number of shots put up by the Jayhawks allowed them to continuously put pressure on TCU. This was also helped out by Kansas hauling in 19 offensive rebounds.
Five Jayhawks scored in the double digits, with Kersgieter leading the team with 16 points, sophomore guard Zakiyah Franklin with 13 and graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau with 11.
Kansas returns home to face Texas Tech Wednesday. Tipoff in Allen Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m.