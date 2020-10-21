Kansas women's basketball sophomore guard duo Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter were named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions, the conference announced Wednesday.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 are in order for our two superstar sophomores, 𝗭𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗵 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗹𝗶𝗻 & 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗞𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 ‼2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention 🏆— Kansas Women's Bball (@KUWBball) October 21, 2020
Franklin, the Lakeland, Florida, native, was a catalyst for the Kansas offense last year as a freshman. At point guard, Franklin led the Jayhawks in minutes per game (32.1) and averaged 12.1 points per game, highlighted by a season-high 25 points against Oklahoma. She also became the third Jayhawk to be selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Kersgieter started the year as a key bench player for Kansas and exploded in the opener against Indiana State with 24 points and 10 rebounds. She started in five games last season, and finished fifth on the team in scoring with 10.1 points per game.
Kansas is coming off its best season under coach Brandon Schneider at 15-14, which marks Kansas’ first winning season in seven years. The 2019-20 season was cut short right before the Big 12 tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This 2020-21 women's basketball season is set to start Nov. 25, but Kansas' season schedule has not been released as of Wednesday.
You can see the Jayhawks for the first time Friday during this year's virtual Late Night in the Phog.