Kansas women’s golf traveled to Norman, Oklahoma September 27-28 to compete in the Schooner Fall Classic hosted by Oklahoma at Belmar Golf Club.
The tournament dealt with some high winds in the second round on Sunday night that suspended play while KU sat in eighth place through 30 holes.
“The second round was a struggle from the start. It wasn’t pretty around the greens and we need to do better with chipping in particular,” Kansas women’s golf coach Erin O’Neil told KU Athletics. “The wind really only picked up on our last hole and a half and we really need to be prepared to handle it tomorrow since it’s supposed to be 20-25 mph. It’s a great opportunity to pick up some shots if we can be patient and smart.”
The Jayhawks wrapped up Monday evening with a sixth-place finish in the 54-hole tournament.
Junior Sera Tadokoro assisted with a 2-under-par 68 in the first round, and made the No. 11 spot on the individual leaderboard with six holes left to play in the second round. Tadokoro finished the tournament at 15th-place overall (+7).
Sophomore Abby Glynn shot the team-best in the third-round with a score of 1-over-par to finish 29th. Sophomore Lauren Heinlein scored a three-round total of 9-over-par and finished the tournament as the team’s second highest place, tied in 21st.
Two freshmen, Joy Mannix and Ellie Roth, made their collegiate debut at the Schooner Classic. Mannix placed 29th while Roth placed 40th overall.
“Our freshmen had a good first showing and handled the pressure well for their first collegiate event,” O’Neil said. “We were impressed with how they kept their composure and had good attitudes throughout the day even when things didn’t go their way.”
The team looks to travel to Austin, Texas, for the Betsy Rawls Invitational Saturday, Oct. 10. The two-day tournament will be hosted at the University of Texas Golf Club and Academy.