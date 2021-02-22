The Kansas women’s tennis team fell to Oklahoma 6-1 yesterday in Norman after winning its previous two matches against Wichita State and Arizona.
Junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni fell in their doubles match 6-2. In a tight match with the Sooners, juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming brought the set to 5-4 before losing 6-4.
In the final doubles match of the day, sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Tiffany Lagarde ended with an unfinished match due to the first two doubles matches being grabbed by the Sooners, 2-0.
Smagina battled in a tough loss to Oklahoma sophomore Carmen Corley losing the first set, 6-4, and taking the second set to a tiebreaker but again losing at 7-6 (7).
Oklahoma was also able to take 3 more points from Kansas as Manu, Karvouni, and Lagarde lost their single matches with close scores.
Kansas’ only point from the day came from Deming who pushed through a tough third set tiebreaker, 1-0, after going against Oklahoma senior Camila Romero 6-4, 4-6 in the first two sets.
The Jayhawks will return to Lawrence to host Iowa State in the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Saturday, February 27 while the team looks to go 4-3 this season over the Cyclones.