Kansas men’s basketball’s first Black student-athlete, LaVannes Squires, died at age 90 on Feb. 19 in Pasadena, California. Squires was a member of the 1952 NCAA Championship team.
“LaVannes was a true trailblazer for Kansas men’s basketball and Kansas Athletics,” Director of Athletics Jeff Long said in a Kansas Athletics press release. “He left an indelible impression from the first day he stepped on this campus in 1950, and continued to be a great ambassador for KU throughout his life."
❝ LaVannes Squires is important to the history of this program, primarily because he paved the way, he opened doors for many to follow. ❞Rest In Peace, LaVannes. Forever grateful for everything you did for #KUbball and far beyond.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/l9IPRM3W1D— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) March 1, 2021
Squires played three seasons at KU under legendary coach Phog Allen and appeared in 33 games. Kansas also won three Big Seven regular-season titles with Squires on the team.
“LaVannes Squires is important to the history of this program,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said. “Primarily, he paved the way and opened doors for many to follow. In large part, he is even more important to the history of college basketball because if he hadn’t come here, I doubt that Wilt [Chamberlain] would have come here. And that helped shape the landscape of the history of our game.”
Following graduation, Squires worked in accounting for Look Magazine and became a successful businessman in the banking industry while working in Kansas City, Missouri. Squires became executive officer at the Bank of Finance in 1964 and then went on to become president for the company. Squires also started a real estate company postal center in Los Angeles, California.