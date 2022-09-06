In just their second game of the season, Kansas football will already open up its Big 12 play against West Virginia.
Conference play in week two isn’t common, but Kansas head coach Lance Leipold believes that it comes with more advantages than it does disadvantages.
“I'd rather play a conference game in week two, than have an open week and then go 10 more weeks,” Leipold said. “So by playing this game, and having that open week later in the year, I think it is beneficial.”
Both teams have seen some notable changes since meeting each other late last season, where West Virginia won that meeting 34-28.
“When you're playing game 12, a year ago, it doesn't really equate to the pieces that we're going against,” Leipold said. “We mentioned a true freshman and a former five star quarterback that transferred in, let alone both five defensive starters. So that's a different football team.”
Kansas has also seen some notable changes in its lineup for the upcoming matchup, as they were also without a key player.
“Devin [Neal] didn't play the last game last year,” Leipold said. “There's some different pieces to us as well, and we’ve got to be able to go out there and execute.”
Leipold complimented the coaching staff of West Virginia, mentioning how good of an offense they have.
“They find a way to keep you off balance,” Leipold said. “They're going to take shots downfield, they're gonna get the ball out to the perimeter.”
Physicality in the backfield is another strength that the Mountaineers have, and one that the Kansas defense is already aware of.
“Now they've got a big physical couple backs,” Leipold said. “One big physical back that was able to hit some creases on as well. So you’ve got to be able to defend the whole field, and stay physical, tackle well and get people around the football.”