Kansas Football head coach Lance Leipold isn’t enjoying summer vacation in the traditional sense of relaxation and time off work.
Leipold and his staff have gone to work recruiting, whether it be through attending camps or hosting visits, and the hard work has paid off with Kansas nabbing four commitments for the class of 2024 in the past three days.
“June’s not what it used to be,” Leipold said. “We’ve been to more than seven other camps…and getting out there is what it’s become. June has become as busy [of a] month as there might be for us, but thank goodness we’re on a nice positive uptick that we can try and take advantage of it.”
Headlining the group of commits is cornerback Austin Alexander. The 6-foot-1-inch corner from Illinois is listed as a four-star and also held offers from USC, Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, and more. The group also consists of three three-star recruits: running back Harry Stewart, offensive lineman Harrison Utley, and linebacker Jacorey Stewart.
With the current construction of the Anderson Family Football Complex, recruiting this group has provided an exciting challenge and an opportunity to show off what Kansas has to offer.
“You wish you had tangible things to show,” Leipold said. “But I think the exciting thing is you’ve got videos and the things that have been released. I’ve always felt when you see things moving and changing…something’s building, just like we’re building this program.”
The idea of building the program is something Leipold set out to do when he came to the University of Kansas. He’s done it before, winning six national championships with Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater and leading Buffalo to its first bowl win and AP Poll ranking.
This plan has already been set in motion at Kansas, leading the Jayhawks to their first bowl appearance in over a decade and hosting College GameDay for the first time last season. Recruits have started to take notice of what has happened in Lawrence, resulting in Leipold successfully recruiting players who might have previously considered the University an afterthought.
“Changing how the program’s been looked at is something that’s gonna take time,” Leipold said. “I think the improvement of our program and things that are happening continues to build, and I think we’re finding ourselves in conversations with players that are being recruited by other schools that were maybe slightly different than our first two years.”
Along with on-field success, there are other reasons why Leipold thinks Kansas has improved in the recruiting field.
“That’s for many different reasons: one is obviously on-field, two is commitment, maybe three is stability of staff,” Leipold said. “Our players' experiences that they’re having… and I think we’re better in some areas in our approaches that I think is helping us.”
As Leipold and his staff continue to build up the program at Kansas, there’s a valid reason to have increasing expectations both on-field and in recruiting.