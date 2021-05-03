University of Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff formally introduced Lance Leipold as the new Kansas head football coach Monday morning inside the football team's indoor practice facility.
"On Friday we got our guy," Goff said to a small audience and media members. "The ideal next leader for Kansas football."
Goff said that Leipold fit all four pillars he was looking for in the grueling first task as athletic director and said he is "a man of great integrity, a program builder, a developer of young men, and a winner."
After Goff introduced the new coach, Leipold gave an opening statement. He had a difficult time putting into words how honored he was to be given this opportunity to lead KU football.
"Dreams are one thing and reality is another," Leipold said. "Somehow those two have meshed here today."
Leipold thanked his family and members of the University of Buffalo program before stating that his goal is to win championships. He added that becoming a consistent winer is a process and he has to preach "attention to detail, and do it with great energy, passion, and effort."
After Leipold's opening statement, media members were then allowed to ask Leipold and Goff questions. I asked Goff what he would tell Jayhawk fans to show that this hire is different after a history of underwhelming coaches recently.
"We are not in the rearview, we are all about what is in front of us," Goff said in response. "What I can say to the Jayhawk faithful is to get on board with us. To build this thing in the right manner it is not just one man to get that done but an entire university community and [you] will be interracial in helping chart that path forward."
Leipold added at the end of the press conference that there is a lot he has to get done.
"I could not be more excited to get started," Leipold said. "I'm very proud to be your head football coach. Rock Chalk."