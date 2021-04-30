Director of Athletics Travis Goff and KU Athletics announced Lance Leipold will be the next head coach of Kansas football, effective immediately.
"I am very thankful to Chancellor Girod and Travis Goff for providing me this opportunity to lead the Kansas Football program," Leipold said. "It is an exciting and humbling opportunity, and this is a day I will never forget. We are going to build this program through developing 1layers, discipline and determination. The philosophies ingrained in our programs along the way will be key as we turn this around."
"This is a program that has a lot of young talent on the roster and has the infrastructure in place to succeed," Leipold said. "The best days for this program are ahead, and my family and I are ecstatic to be a part of it. I am ready to get to work and give everything I have to the Jayhawks. Rock Chalk Jayhawk!"
Leipold has spent the last six seasons as the head football coach at University of Buffalo, leading the Bulls to a 37-33 overall record, earning two MAC East Division titles and two MAC Coach of the Year honors.
“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Coach Leipold, Kelly, Lindsey and Landon to the Jayhawk Family,” Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “He is a man of integrity, a developer of young men, a program builder and a winner. His track record of sustained excellence is exactly what we were looking for in our next leader, and is what the University of Kansas and our fans deserve."
"His commitment to maximizing our student-athletes’ abilities and experience on the field, in the classroom, in the community, and in life after KU is inspiring," Goff said. "Those qualities will attract individuals and develop them into exceptional Jayhawks."
Leipold was hired prior to the 2015 season after spending the previous seven years as the head coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater, winning six NCAA Division II Championship titles in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014.
He previously spent time as an assistant at Nebraska-Omaha, Nebraska and Doane, while serving as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin from 1991-93.
The search for a new head coach at KU began after Les Miles and the University of Kansas parted ways due to sexual misconduct allegations. Former AD Jeff Long was in charge of the initial search, but was also relieved of his duties on March 10.
KU then hired Travis Goff as the new AD on April 5, knowing he, with assistance from a search firm, would bring in the next football coach. Goff said in his opening press conference that he was coming into the search open minded and wanted to see where the football program was at with his own eyes. On April 16, Goff announced Kansas would begin the national coaching search.
Other candidates for the job included Army head coach Jeff Monken, Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz, Tulane head coach Willie Fritz, Illinois linebackers coach Kevin Kane and, of course, Emmett Jones.
Leipold will be on the sidelines for the Jayhawks spring game on Saturday, May 1. Kansas opens the regular season on Sept. 4 at home against South Dakota.