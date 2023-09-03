The Kansas Jayhawks tied the Missouri Tigers 2-2 on Sunday night, remaining undefeated and improving their record to 3-0-3.
Nearing the end of the game at the start of the 85th minute, redshirt junior midfielder Hallie Klanke stepped up and scored the tying goal for the Jayhawks to even the score at 2-2.
“I had one of those chances on Thursday and I didn’t make it so we looked at it in film,” Klanke said. “Jaycie (Johnson) is awesome, gave me instruction and I thought, ‘I’m not gonna make the same mistake again.’”
Action occurred early on in the match with Missouri going up 1-0 in the eighth minute.
Missouri junior midfielder Leah Selm headed the ball toward the net. It went to the Kansas super senior goalie Melania Pasar but she was not able to hold on to the ball which led to an own goal, the Tigers’ first score of the game.
In the 20th minute, freshman defender Siera Herbert chased down the ball with a Missouri defender right on her. She went for goal but the Tigers blocked the shot, keeping the score 1-0.
Nearing the end of the first half in the 42nd minute, sophomore forward Lexi Watts lined up a shot but skied it past the goal.
In the 55th minute, Missouri freshman defender Shania Spriggs went for a shot in the bottom left of the net to extend the lead, but Pasar knelt down and for the save.
Better late than never, in the 70th minute the Jayhawks answered Missouri and with an assist from senior defender Moira Kelley, as Kansas senior defender Kate Dreyer scored Kansas’ first goal to make it even at 1-1.
Missouri kept up the pressure in the 75th minute as sophomore forward Jessica Larson scored another goal for the Tigers, increasing their lead over the Jayhawks 2-1.
The game appeared a little more on the physical side as just at half time the Tigers had seven fouls as the Jayhawks had eight. The trend continued as there were a total of 26 fouls called during the game.
“It’s Kansas [versus] Missouri, come on,” head coach Mark Francis said. “It’s gonna be a physical game. It wasn’t a dirty game, but it’s gonna be physical.”
The fans showed out for the game as 1,193 were in attendance for the annual border showdown. The amount of support for the Jayhawks helped give them some second wind.
“It is so cool to have that many fans and they make such a huge difference so we’re so grateful that they came out and be able to share that moment,” Klanke said.
Kansas begins their five-game away streak on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at Kansas City.