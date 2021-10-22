One goal proved to be not enough for Mark Francis’ squad to get a winning result Friday in Lubbock, Texas. Kansas fell to Texas Tech 2-1 in a highly contested Big 12 bout.

The Jayhawks arrived in Lubbock after a tough defeat against Big 12 foe Oklahoma. Kansas looked to get back in the win column in their second to last game of the fall season.

The game began with fast-paced offense as both teams definitely showed their colors early. The Jayhawks were not reluctant to take all available shots early in the contest. However, none of them found their way home.

The Jayhawks were on the attack for most of the first half, a factor of Texas Tech’s strategy of heavy counterattacking.

The strategy for Tech’s head coach Tom Stone eventually came to fruition. The Red Raiders suddenly burst onto the counterattack and a beautiful cross from senior forward Kirsten Davis found the boot of sophomore forward Gisselle Kozarski and the back of the net to go ahead late in the first half.

The second half started similar to the first, pace of play at anything but a standstill.

The Jayhawk defense tightened up a substantial amount as well. KU began to win more one-on-ones, possess the ball, and write the narrative for most of the second half.

The Jayhawks’ offense was devastating all game as it seemed like the ball did not cross the midline for the duration of the second half.

Having the majority of the possession could be a good thing, but it can also hurt overall, which became the theme of the game today. Another dispossession of the Kansas offense and Davis was off and running to give Tech a 2-0 advantage.

The Jayhawks did not go quietly into the night, however. Kansas finally broke through as sophomore forward Shira Elinav slotted one home, scoring her fourth of the season.

After the Elinav tally, the Jayhawk offense pressured Tech with everything they had, but in the end, it wasn’t enough as Kansas dropped the game 2-1.

The Jayhawks are back in action for their final game of the fall season against the Texas Longhorns on Thursday. Coverage begins at Rock Chalk Park at 7 p.m.