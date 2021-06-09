Kansas Athletics announced Wednesday that the 37th annual Late Night in the Phog will take place Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The University of Kansas also announced that the event will return to Allen Fieldhouse as an in-person event.
Due to the pandemic, Late Night took place virtually last year, and was pre-recorded.
“One thing about last year’s pandemic was it took away from fans being able to attend events but it also took away some fun opportunities for us too,” KU’s men’s basketball coach Bill Self told Kansas Athletics. “We probably tip off the season as well as anybody in America with Late Night in the Phog and we are glad it will be back. It will be the first chance for our fans to see the large number of newcomers that we feel is a terrific recruiting class.”
“We could not be more excited for the return of Late Night in the Phog,” KU women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider told Kansas Athletics. “This annual kick-off for the basketball season is something our players greatly look forward to participating in. We can’t wait to see Allen Fieldhouse back to full capacity.”