KU's annual Late Night in the Phog event, kicking off the men's and women's basketball seasons, looks like it could be a special one compared to years past.
Friday night in Allen Fieldhouse will include live scrimmages from both men’s and women’s basketball teams, a performance by NBA great Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel, and the revealing of a national championship banner and rings for the 2022 men’s team that got to cut down the nets in New Orleans last April.
Head men’s basketball coach Bill Self, now entering his 20th season at Kansas, sees Late Night as “special for a lot of reasons,” mainly to tip off the new season. However, “this year Late Night is special for a totally different reason," he said, adding that the rings and banners don't fall off trees.
Self sees tomorrow as the “finality” of turning the page from last year's team. “It should be a fun and certainly a great way to honor last year's team," he said, "and introduce this year’s team as well.”
Sophomore forward KJ Adams, who called being on the floor for the last stop during the Jayhawks’ 72-69 win over North Carolina as something “you always dream about,” looks forward to “being able to relax” this time around. He said that there were more nerves as a freshman.
Adams and the rest of the 2022 team is looking forward to receiving their rings and seeing the banner drop. “I feel like we’ve been waiting a whole year for it,” Adams said.
Self said that of the seven players that left, four would be coming back for Late Night. Guards Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun will be with their NBA teams as preseason is underway, while forward David McCormack is playing professionally in Turkey.
This year’s version of Late Night in the Phog will also be different in years past from an entertainment standpoint, as DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O’Neal, will be performing.
It will be a bit of a different look than in years past, and it has players and coaches alike excited.
Junior guard for the women’s team Chandler Prater looks forward to the performance, having seen some of his content on social media. She also said he was “a really impressive businessman.”
Head women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider talked about how he would have gotten the opportunity to play O’Neal in high school had they won one more playoff game. He also said that his dad got to coach in the Olympic Festival in 1990, which O'Neal was a part of as well.
Adams is also excited to meet O’Neal for the first time because he is his mom’s favorite player.
All in all, Late Night in the Phog looks to be a memorable night for everyone involved. It starts at 6 p.m., but student doors open at 4:45 p.m.