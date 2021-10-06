At this year's annual Late Night in the Phog, fans watched as four big names entered Allen Fieldhouse: Gradey Dick, Zuby Ejiofor, Mark Mitchell and Yohan Traore. Dick and Ejiofor are committed to the University of Kansas class of 2022, whereas Mitchell and Traore are still in the decision-making process.
Below is a look at the four young men who were in attendance and where they stand in the recruiting process.
Gradey Dick | Small Forward | Sunrise Christian Academy
Dick is a 6-foot-6 wing from Wichita, Kansas, who has moved up the class of 2022 rankings quite significantly between his sophomore and senior seasons. He began his high school career at Wichita Collegiate School before transferring after his sophomore year to Sunrise Christian Academy which is just minutes down the road.
Dick, who committed to Kansas back in March, currently ranks 35th in the class of 2022, according to 247 Sports. In other recognition, the 195-pound small forward represented the United States in the FIBA 2021 3x3 World Cup, where the U.S. brought home the gold medal.
Zuby Ejiofor | Power Forward | Garland High School
Ejiofor committed to Kansas on July 1 of this year over schools such as Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Houston and Oklahoma. A native of Texas, Ejiofor could potentially replace big names like super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot or senior forward David McCormack as they leave KU in May.
According to 247 Sports, Ejiofor is the 41st overall best player in the class of 2022 and the fifth-best player coming out of Texas. During his junior season, he averaged a double-double mark with 21 points per game and 13 rebounds.
Mark Mitchell | Small Forward | Sunrise Christian Academy
Mitchell is teaming up with Dick at Sunrise Christian Academy for both of their senior seasons. He leaves Bishop Miege High School in Kansas City, Kansas, where the Stags won what would have been three 4A state championships in a row, if not for COVID-19. Nonetheless, Mitchell has a history of playing for a winning team.
While Dick is the No. 2 player in the state, Mitchell is number one and also the 11th best player in the class of 2022, according to 247 Sports. He is down to his top four choices, which include Kansas, Duke, Missouri and UCLA.
Yohan Traore | Center | Dream City Christian High School
Traore is a 5-star center from Glendale, Arizona, and is the ninth-best player in the country, according to 247 Sports. He has a long list of over 15 collegiate offers, with names like Gonzaga, Illinois and University of California Los Angeles, among others. 247’s Crystal Ball Prediction has Traore committing to Memphis.
Kansas men’s basketball unofficially kicks off its season at home Wednesday, Nov. 3 against Emporia State at 7 p.m.