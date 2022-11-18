Kansas basketball defeated the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Friday night by a score of 82-76.
Points were of plenty in the first half as both teams were scoring at all three levels with efficiency. Highlighting the scoring for Kansas was redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson who scored 14, and right behind him was freshman guard Gradey Dick with 13.
Kansas shot the ball especially well from deep as they finished the first half shooting 4-8 from three-point land. Dick was perfect from three as he made all three of his attempts from beyond the arc.
Southern Utah would collect six of their own three balls and keep things tight with Kansas as the Jayhawks recorded nine turnovers in the first half. The two teams would head into halftime with the Jayhawks leading by just two points as the score was 41-39.
Southern Utah and Kansas would trade blows for most of the second half, as the lead would change 25 times throughout the game as neither team could gather a large lead.
Late in the second half, however, Kansas would pull away thanks to a big-time three-point basket in aid to helping Kansas pull away and at last, defeating the Thunderbirds.
Wilson notched yet another career high as he poured in 33 points on 12-22 shooting. Dick finished the contest with 18 points, second in scoring for Kansas yet again. Redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris achieved his career high as well, as he scored 14.
This win moves the Jayhawks to 4-0 on the season, and they will take on N.C State in their next matchup, as a part of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, taking place in the Bahamas.