Coming into Wednesday's game, junior left-handed pitcher Ethan Bradford had never pitched more than two innings in an appearance. He had only struck out two or more batters twice, and had a 5.27 ERA over his college career. But under the lights of Hoglund Ballpark, Bradford— a Lawrence native, Free State High School graduate, and Nebraska transfer— transformed into a different person.
Taking the mound for Kansas’ first home game of the year meant even more for Bradford because it was the first time he would pitch at the collegiate level in his hometown.
“It’s pretty special to pitch in the home opener,” Bradford said. “There were some nerves going on but it’s nothing I can’t handle.”
Along with the environment of the park and location itself, the people surrounding him also made a difference in Bradford’s mentality.
“It was really exciting to just see all the fans and be back home,” he said. “I had some family out here. It was awesome.”
Bradford used this excitement to his advantage in the first two innings, collecting three strikeouts and allowing only one runner to reach base on a sharp hit that ricocheted off Bradford’s hand and trickled through the infield.
In the third inning, Bradford forced two quick groundouts before giving up a double to the Shockers’ No. 9 hitter. But he wouldn’t let this rattle him, as he induced a lazy fly ball just two pitches later to end the inning.
Even more impressive than blanking an offensively potent Wichita State team that averages over eight runs per game, Bradford limited his pitch total to 34 through three innings of work. Instead of fishing for strikeouts, Bradford induced two-thirds of his outs via groundouts or flyouts, thanks to the trust he has in the Jayhawks' defense.
“I knew they were going to make plays behind me the entire game,” Bradford said. “I just wanted to keep the pitch count low, so obviously letting the defense work is key.”
Through the fourth and fifth, Bradford forced five more groundouts without allowing a hit. He would also record another strikeout, matching his career-high of four strikeouts in a game.
Heading into the sixth, Bradford still sat at a very low pitch total, having only thrown 62. But after getting a flyout from the No. 9 hitter, junior centerfielder Kyte McDonald, head coach Dan Fitzgerald opted to not allow Bradford to face the lineup for a third time.
“I thought Ethan [Bradford] was great,” Fitzgerald said. Even with Bradford being removed in the sixth, he qualified for and later earned the first win of his career.
“The plan with the pitchers was fantastic,” Fitzgerald said, referencing the combined shutout by Bradford, junior right-hander Thaniel Trumper, junior left-hander Stone Hewlett and junior right-hander Kolby Dougan.
Along with the stellar performances from all four of the appearing Jayhawks, a three-run home run from redshirt sophomore catcher Jake English in the second and a solo shot by designated hitter Janson Reeder in the bottom of the fourth provided Kansas all the runs it would need to win comfortably on a rainy Lawrence day.
The Jayhawks will face Western Carolina in their first game of the First Pitch Invitational on Mar. 10 in Greenville, South Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. as Kansas will look to build on the positives from Wednesday’s home victory.