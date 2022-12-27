Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. This is the program’s first bowl appearance since 2008.
“For a lot of guys, it's the first time,” Leipold said. “So a lot of practices and trying to get to see the light at the end of the tunnel for game prep as you go through finals and the holidays and everything, but I’m extremely pleased with where we’re at. I’m proud of the guys for how they’ve handled the situation.”
Though the Liberty Bowl might be the first bowl stage for several Jayhawks, it’s not Leipold’s first rodeo.
As a head coach, Leipold has coached in three bowl games, all with the Buffalo Bulls accumulating a 2-1 record. Leipold’s two bowl wins came from the Bahamas Bowl in 2019 and Camellia Bowl in 2020.
Coaching against Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, Leipold mentioned Pittman’s short tenure at Kansas and recognized the talented Razorbacks squad that his Jayhawks would be up against.
“I've always heard great things about him, excellent football coach but better person, and that really resonated pretty quickly,” Leipold said. “The job that he's done in his short time at Arkansas and some of the things that they burst on the scene a year ago are many things we tried to emulate within our situation and formula.”
With this in mind, Leipold hopes to make these implements evident in Kansas’ play on Wednesday.
“Just playing good solid football,” Leipold said. “Physical on both sides of the line, and be able to run the football and control it, and make things happen.”
One of the keys to the Jayhawks’ success this season was undoubtedly junior quarterback Jalon Daniels. In eight games, Daniels tallied 16 total touchdowns while gunning 13 of them on 1,470 passing yards.
Daniels missed four games after an injury sustained in the TCU contest, but since returning to the squad and having the month’s rest after the regular season, Leipold says Daniels has benefitted from the time off.
“Of course, him missing most of the middle part of the season, give him some and rest come back. He's anxious to play and maximize that,” Leipold said. “You look at the practices and time that he missed, practices we've regained, and you get about three weeks of work back in if a guy's missed time.”
Overall, Leipold has one thing in mind–his guys are ready to play.
“I know where guys want to be here, and our guys want an opportunity to play, especially our upperclassmen,” Leipold said. “We've been through a lot, you know, a lot of them had three head coaches, and five to eight position coaches, and crazy stuff that no young man ever thought he signed up for when he went to college, so I know they're gonna be excited to play. I just want to make sure that we play with great enthusiasm and finish this year outright.”
The AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks off against the Razorbacks on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on ESPN.