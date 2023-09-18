Following a 31-24 road victory over Nevada, Kansas football returns home to open Big 12 Conference play against newcomer BYU.
After a tough battle on the road, head coach Lance Leipold talked about one thing that the team's defense could do a better job with.
“Spying the quarterback, we got to do a better job at having contain,” Leipold said.
Leipold was pleased with how his team practiced yesterday after flying back from Nevada.
“I was very encouraged and impressed with how we handled yesterday’s travel, and then came out to practice because it was a long day,” Leipold said.
For this week’s opponent, Leipold was asked what stood out to him about BYU.
“The age and maturity of the team. The average age of their roster is 22 years old, which is older than most traditional college rosters,” Leipold said.
Leipold also spoke highly of BYU and their comeback win over Arkansas this past weekend.
“They had a big road win, for them to be down two scores on the road and comeback in the fashion they did,” Leipold said. “I can tell they are well-coached and very poised.”
For the first time since 1991-1992, Kansas has started back-to-back seasons 3-0. When asked if he saw any parallels between this year’s team and last, Leipold said he hasn’t really thought about it that much, but does think that the staff and players have accomplished a lot.
“A couple of things hit me after the game, one, we better embrace victories. Wins have been pretty darn tough to come at the University of Kansas for quite awhile,” Leipold said. “We need to embrace them and then take it and go coach harder, play harder and get it corrected and go.”
Leipold continued to give praise to his staff and players, when talking about road wins since he’s been the head coach, compared to the previous 10 years.
“We’ve won four road games since we’ve been here, and there was only four road wins since 2009 before we got here,” Leipold said. “I mean, the program has come a long way in a very short period of time.”
With Kansas’ defense currently ranked 20th in the country in total yards, Leipold was encouraged by what he has seen so far.
“Up front, we’re playing a lot better, at a more consistent level, the experience of the back seven is showing itself,” Leipold said.
Kansas will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday at David Booth Memorial Stadium against BYU. The Cougars are in their first season in the Big 12, so this will be their inaugural Big 12 Conference game. Kansas will look to push its record to 4-0 and win its second straight Big 12 opener. The game can be watched on ESPN.