As multiple media outlets have been saying, Kansas football started out 3-0 and receiving votes for the first time since 2009.
Head coach Lance Leipold acknowledges that the recognition is nice, but it’s something that they cannot keep their focus on.
“It's been great to be recognized for the guys' efforts,” Leipold said. “But you know shortly after that you just have to keep your head down and stay focused on what you’ve got to get done and get better at.”
Duke is playing with a lot of confidence, and it will require the Jayhawks to stay focused, especially after the Blue Devils won the last matchup.
“Obviously, we're playing a good football team that's well coached,” Leipold said. “They're playing with a lot of confidence. They haven't lost a game, and it's a team that got a new coaching staff, a lot of the same players, who got after us last year at their place. That should be another reason we should have a good focus.”
With Duke also being unbeaten, it might serve as motivation for the Jayhawks as they begin their three-game homestand.
“I would sure hope so, and only in motivating things,” Leipold said. “I also hope that we're grounded enough to know that we’re nowhere near a point where we're going to show up and roll without thinking it’s gonna take care of itself.”
With both Kansas and Duke being undefeated, it’s for sure going to bring excitement to David Booth Memorial Stadium.
“I think it adds to the excitement, of course, two 3-0 teams now,” Leipold said. “We talk about it, it's a big game. You don't get a chance to be in these, and what I was telling them is that the reason why it gets to be a bigger game now, is because you're making it so by what your past performance did.”
With Kansas receiving national attention, Leipold says the credit goes elsewhere.
“I'm really proud of the program getting its due recognition and our players for their efforts,” Leipold said. “That's what's important. It isn't a player, it's not Lance Leipold. It's a program, and the staff that just worked extremely hard since we arrived. It's a group of players that have bought in and continue all those things.”
Kickoff between Duke and Kansas is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. on Fox Sports 1.