Kansas football is 4-0 for the first time since 2009, and they're looking to continue their winning ways as they face Iowa State this week.
With all of the attention and excitement that has been generated because of Kansas’ undefeated start, head coach Lance Leipold wants to avoid all distractions in order to elongate the team’s success.
“If you get too distracted or consumed with it, this will be just a blip,” Leipold said.
The win against Duke was one that did not come easy, as many players are still feeling the effects of the physical matchup.
“You could tell that it was a very physical game. And it was game four, and the body doesn’t feel like it did after the first of August,” Leipold said, “There were some parts to it, and that’s a credit to Duke and how physical that team was.”
The Associated Press ranked Kansas just outside of the top 25 rankings. Although they received 125 votes in this week's poll, Leipold is not concerned with any discourse about Kansas’ ranking.
“Recognition as a whole is something that obviously we strive for, but we don’t control,” Leipold said, “I want to keep this team in a good mindset, and stay focused on Iowa State.”
Leipold praised Iowa State and head coach Matt Campbell for the job they have done.
“Matt does an outstanding job,” Leipold said, “As I have said before, that’s a program in many ways that we look to emulate. And I don’t view that at all as a negative, it’s a high compliment to Matt Campbell and his staff, and where we want to be with consistency.”
Last year’s matchup between Iowa State and Kansas saw the Jayhawks get soundly defeated 59-7. Leipold called the loss “eye-opening” and “humbling".
“But it also helped set my expectations on what I need to do here as the head football coach,” Leipold said.
Kansas’ schedule is only going to continue to get tougher, and throughout the rest of the season, coach Leipold wants to see the Jayhawks steadily improve as the year goes on.
“This group knows how competitive it is and where we’ve been in the past, and where we’re going to have to be to keep moving forward,” Leipold said, “We have a lot of small things to clean up. But I like our balance.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. against Iowa State on ESPN2, at David Booth Memorial Stadium on Oct. 1.