After defeating Missouri State 48-17, Kansas football now looks to this week's non-conference matchup against Illinois.
Head coach Lance Leipold reflected on the season opening win in his weekly press conference on Monday.
“I was very pleased,” Leipold said. “I thought holistically we played very aggressively the whole game defensively.”
Leipold went on to mention the importance of parlaying that level of performance into the upcoming game against Illinois.
“We’re going to have to sustain that energy and hustle to the ball,” Leipold said. “This is one game where you have to be solid all the way around in strength.”
When asked about his initial thoughts on Illinois, Leipold spoke about their physicality.
“They’re extremely physical,” Leipold said. “So this will be a big challenge for us and one that we have to be ready for and embrace at this stage.”
This past spring, Leipold said that he was going to put an emphasis on physicality. This matchup against Illinois will test if that philosophy pays off.
“This was a game that was very apparent to their style of play,” Leipold said. “We’re going to sit here for how many weeks in a row and talk about the physicality of the team, and it starts this week.”
Illinois is coming off an 8-5 season, and the Jayhawks must execute on a high level in order to combat the physical style of play they bring to the table.
“You know they are going to be well coached and fundamentally sound,” Leipold said. “You’re going to have to execute consistently to beat them.”
As the Jayhawks prepare for Illinois, one question still lingers – what’s the latest on junior quarterback Jalon Daniels? Leipold gave an update on Daniels’ status.
“I thought he had a really good day today,” Leipold said. “That’s kind of where it’s been at times, it’s how he's going to feel the next day. But, by far the most team reps he’s had since the first week.”
The Jayhawks look to improve to 2-0 when they face Illinois on Sept. 8. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.