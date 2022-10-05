No. 19 Kansas looks to keep their undefeated record intact as they face off against No. 17 TCU this week.
It would be difficult to imagine a better start for the Jayhawks, as their 5-0 record has given them their first top 25 poll ranking since 2009. Head Coach Lance Leipold understands how Kansas’ hot start to the season can be dreamlike to some.
“There’s probably a moment where you have to pinch yourself a little bit,” Leipold said.
A lot of excitement has been generated around this game in particular, as a result of it being the feature game on the popular ESPN show College GameDay for the first time ever.
“I think it means a lot to this program,” Leipold said. “That should be neat. I hope it adds to the atmosphere and everything that people know about this place.”
Although there are many positives from the publicity and attention that will be drawn from College GameDay, Leipold wants to ensure that his players stay focused.
“Their hard work made this happen. I don’t want that to be taken away from them,” Leipold said. “But they also have to know when the ball is kicked off, we have to play at a level and earn that opportunity.”
Defeating TCU will not be easy, as they are the first ranked team Kansas has faced all season.
“This is the biggest challenge so far, in many different ways,” Leipold said. “So it will be another good measuring stick, that’s for sure.”
Leipold spoke highly about TCU’s program, praising head coach Sonny Dykes and TCU senior quarterback Max Duggan.
“He’s (Duggan) playing really, really well,” Leipold said. “I think he’s gotten off to a great, great start since he’s taken over the position, and Coach Dykes has done a great job in that system utilizing his talents.”
One obstacle Kansas has to deal with is the absence of redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., who had to leave the game after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter of the Jayhawks' victory last week. Leipold stated that Hishaw Jr. would not be back on the field anytime soon.
“He’ll be out for an extended period of time,” Leipold said. “I don’t have specifics yet, but that’s probably the best I can give you at this time.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m against TCU on Fox Sports 1 at David Booth Memorial Stadium on Oct 8.