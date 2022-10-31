After turning the nation’s heads around by firing off five wins to start its season, a three-game losing streak still hasn't deterred the Jayhawk football squad.
Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold answered questions from the media Monday morning after Kansas’ bye week.
In his weekly redshirt-junior quarterback Jalon Daniels report, Leipold noted that Daniels is practicing and will be a “we’ll see” for Saturday’s game against No. 18 Oklahoma State. He said freshman cornerback Cobee Bryant is in the same situation.
One thing that Leipold stressed was the fact that this team still has five wins. He said he noticed a loss in the buzz around campus and Lawrence during this three-game skid. He said that his staff and players expect the Booth to be packed once again.
“We had a coach talk to an opposing coach during one of the sellouts. They said that they didn’t prepare for crowd noise, and it certainly made a difference,” Leipold said, “I hope it’s not just an undefeated record that inspires our fans to fill the stands.”
Leipold mentioned that the bye week was beneficial for players like senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. From a health standpoint, Leipold said that a lot of these players needed it.
The bye week gave way to the exposure of young players like freshman quarterback Ethan Vasko and redshirt-sophomore Kobe Baynes.
“It was good exposure for these players,” Leipold said. “They have been wanting to showcase their talent, and the bye week was a good opportunity to do that."
Kansas takes on Oklahoma State Saturday at home for the first time in 28 days. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with coverage on FS1.