Kansas will be playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2008. That 14 year bowl game drought was the longest in college football, and it was put to an end after last week’s victory against Oklahoma State.
Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold reflected on the momentous win Monday morning after the game.
“It was a big day for us last week,” Leipold said. “But it’s not something we can be content or satisfied about, we still want to make sure we grow and continue to be the program we want to be here these last three weeks.”
When asked about how he feels knowing that Kansas has gained bowl game eligibility in only Leipold’s second year in Lawrence, Leipold affirmed that he feels good about achieving that feat.
“Yeah, absolutely. I won’t shy away from that,” Leipold said. “We’re proud, but not satisfied.”
The Big 12 Conference is very competitive this year, but Leipold isn’t focused on the standings going into the final three games of the season.
“It’s so balanced in matchups this year,” Leipold said. “We talked about playing well down the stretch, and there are many things that are possible. That’s probably the best way to look at it.”
A major reason for last week’s win was the incredible performance from sophomore running back Devin Neal with 334 yards of total offense against Oklahoma State.
“He really carried the workman load for us,” Leipold said. “I don’t want to say we take him for granted, but he’s mature beyond his years.”
Leipold praised senior quarterback Jason Bean for his level of play and his perseverance.
“It’s been a bumpy road at times for him. His perseverance and sticking with the program says a lot. As I’ve said from August on, I think he’s played well.”
Kansas looks to keep the momentum rolling going into next week’s matchup on the road against Texas Tech on November 12th. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.