Les Miles and the University of Kansas have parted ways, effective immediately. This follows recent sexual misconduct allegations that have surfaced from Miles’ time at LSU.
The terms of the agreement will be released in the coming days, according to Kansas Athletics.
“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” Director of Athletics Jeff Long said in a statement. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program.”
“We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process,” Long continued. “We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”
Les Miles also released a statement and said it's a difficult day for him.
“I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived,” Miles said. “To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football.”
Kansas Athletics previously placed Miles on administrative leave Friday evening and made a statement saying that they had no previous knowledge of the allegations before hiring Miles on Nov. 18, 2018.
Miles’ attorney Peter Ginsberg fired back at Kansas Athletics Saturday, calling the university’s decision to place Miles on leave as “bending to the winds of media blowback.”
“Before the release of the reports this week, Kansas had been provided with significant information supporting Taylor Porter’s conclusions,” Ginsberg said in a statement. “KU also had performed through due diligence before hiring Coach Miles.”
Miles led Kansas to a 3-18 record in two seasons and has recorded just one win in conference play over Texas Tech on Feb. 26, 2019. Miles has been an impactful recruiter for KU, though, securing the No. 51 class in the nation this season. It is unknown if Kansas will keep this class intact after letting Miles go.
CBS Sports quoted an anonymous high-ranking KU Athletics official Sunday, who said that the school had properly researched Miles before hiring him.
“We did background checks. We did all of those kinds of things,” the KU official told CBS Sports. “We talked to people about Les and what he was doing. No one gave any indication of this.”
Offensive coordinator Mike DeBord will continue to serve as acting head coach, and the search for a new head coach will begin.