Les Miles’ attorney Peter Ginsberg has fired back at Kansas Athletics, calling the university's decision to place Miles on administrative leave as "bending to the winds of media blowback" in a statement released Saturday.
"Bending to the winds of media blowback, Kansas has now decided to put Coach Miles on administrative leave," Ginsberg said in the statement. "Before the release of the reports this week, Kansas had been provided with significant information supporting Taylor Porter's conclusions. KU also had performed through due diligence before hiring Coach Miles."
Kansas Director of Athletics Jeff Long released a statement Friday saying he's placed Miles on administrative leave following the release of the Husch Blackwell Louisiana State University Title IX Review, which provides additional details on Miles' alleged sexual misconduct.
"Kansas' decision to put Les Miles on administrative leave is both disturbing and unfair," Ginsberg said. "To fail to recognize that a person's career should not be compromised by unsubstantiated allegations hardly is consistent with the example of an institution of higher learning should champion."
Kansas athletics previously said in a statement that they had no previous knowledge of the sexual misconduct allegations before hiring Miles on Nov. 18, 2018.
Ginsberg also responded to a 2013 investigation by another LSU-hired law firm, Taylor Porter, which was released Thursday.
The investigation accused Miles of kissing a student twice in his parked car while also suggesting at times they go to a hotel or his condo, with the two parties eventually signing a settlement agreement.
"Eight years ago, LSU hired Taylor Porter, a preeminent law firm, to conduct an extensive and thorough investigation of allegations lodged at Les Miles," Ginsberg said. "Under the guidance of one of the nation's leaders in the area of gender discrimination and harassment, Taylor Porter concluded that Coach Miles did not engage in any conduct that constituted sexual harassment and that there were no grounds to discipline Coach Miles."
The Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate were the first to report on the agreement last week.