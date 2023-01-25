On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced Kansas sophomore backstroke swimmer Lezli Sisung as Big 12 Swimmer of the Week along with junior freestyle swimmer Abby Reardon from West Virginia. This is Sisung’s first career award and the first award the Jayhawks received this season.
“Lezli has had a breakout season thus far,” said head coach Clark Campbell in a Kansas Athletics press release. “We are so happy for her Big 12 recognition and look forward to seeing her continued success throughout her Jayhawk career.”
The Friendswood, Texas native has eight first place finishes so far this season. In the previous meet against Arkansas, Sisung finished second in both the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 56.10 seconds and 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:03.91. In the Kansas Classic, she swam a personal best of 54.14 seconds in the 100 backstroke.
Kansas will host their final dual meet of the season on Feb. 3-4 against Iowa State.