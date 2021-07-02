A new face will represent University of Kansas women’s golf as Lindsay Kuhle has been named the next head coach of the program, Kansas Athletics announced Thursday. Kuhle will replace Erin O’Neil, who retired on May 14 after 17 seasons with the Jayhawks.
In a press release, Athletic Director Travis Goff made it clear that Kuhle has a chance to win a lot of contests after having great success at the University of Denver.
“Lindsay is a proven winner and has an extensive track record of success as a head coach, assistant and as a standout student-athlete,” Goff said. “She has built a championship culture at Denver where success on the course, in the classroom, and the community are cornerstones and are exactly the characteristics we are looking for in our leader.”
Kuhle comes from Denver after nine winning seasons and six individual conference championships. Additionally, she led the Lady Pioneers to seven team conference titles and qualified for eight NCAA tournaments.
Prior to Denver, Kuhle attended Tulane University and had a successful college career in Louisiana. From there, she joined the Denver program in 2005 and spent 15 seasons there before accepting a position in Kansas. At Tulane, she was named the 2005 Tulane Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
“I could not be more excited to lead the KU women’s golf program and bring my family to Lawrence,” Kuhle said. “I was impressed with the energy and excitement of the people in athletics, their camaraderie and plans to make this program great.”
Kuhle will also look to continue to have success in the postseason with Kansas, having won a total of 11 tournament titles. She has also been named conference Coach of the Year seven times, with the most recent accolade coming this past season in 2021.
As for her new team, Kuhle is looking forward to working in Lawrence and also work with the men’s golf team to build the program.
“I look forward to working with Jamie Bermel, who has had great success here with the men’s team and cannot wait to help the players achieve success on and off the golf course,” Kuhle said.