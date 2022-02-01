With senior guard Ochai Agbaji and super-senior guard Remy Martin out for No. 10 Kansas men’s basketball on Tuesday, the Jayhawks played aggressive inside against No. 20 Iowa State, leading to a 70-61 win.
What willed the Jayhawks to a gritty Big 12 Conference win was their inside play, both on offense and defense. Kansas’ ability to score in the low post while boxing out for rebounds kept the game close despite double-digit turnovers.
That’s a solid 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6sHXXxMZiu— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) February 2, 2022
Kansas feasted on wide-open layups and tough contested shots on the inside, scoring almost half of its points down low. The Jayhawks finished with 34 points in the paint, beating the Cyclones’ 22 points.
“Every night in this league the team that plays more physical seems to foul us and win,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We fouled more and they [Kansas] were more physical. We gotta count on more stubborn, physical goalie-ing to make sure teams don’t score baskets at the rim.”
Senior forward David McCormack made his presence felt in the paint against the Cyclones, recording a double-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds while adding two blocks. McCormack looked very comfortable in the paint, sinking every shot he attempted, ending on a 7-for-7 clip.
“Oh yeah, David was a presence tonight,” coach Bill Self said. “He worries about rebounding, defending and that kind of stuff, and when you get open, it just feels a lot different.”
With McCormack hitting efficient shots down low, Iowa State had no choice but to put extra pressure on him, allowing for open back-door cuts to the basket for the rest of the Jayhawks. Redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and junior guard Christian Braun were gifted layups on many occasions as they scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Kansas kept itself in this game with efficient shooting on the offensive end. Even with sloppy passes and countless turnovers in the first half, the Jayhawks still managed to convert 56.5% of their shots, mustering a six-point lead at the half.
“Every time we had a run, they answered it and answered it quickly,” Otzelberger said. “We didn’t do the job stringing together three stops in a row that we pride ourselves on.”
With communication on the floor near impossible with the roaring crowd noise, the Jayhawks looked lost in the first half. Kansas turned the ball over 16 times in the first half, coughing up the ball on 44.4% of offensive possessions, ending the game with a staggering 22 turnovers.
“There in the first half, I don’t know if you guys noticed, we only had one guy that could dribble against their pressure,” Self said.
After a close road win without two of Kansas’ starting players, the victory will help the Jayhawks continue their tough Big 12 schedule ahead.
“By no means does this take away from Saturday getting our butts handed to us, but it does take the sting away,” Self said. “I was happy about that, how we bounced back because those guys could have been pretty discouraged after that performance Saturday.”
Kansas heads back home to take on No. 8 Baylor on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN.