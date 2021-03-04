Additional reports surrounding the previously reported claims of sexual misconduct against Kansas football coach Les Miles surfaced Thursday afternoon. According to the report, these misconduct allegations occurred during his time as head coach at Louisiana State University.
USA Today reported the details of the accusations against Miles on Thursday. Shortly after, the 34-page Taylor Porter Law Firm Report was publicly released.
The sexual misconduct allegations accuse Miles of texting female students, bringing them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and at least one incident of kissing a student. The accusations continue to allege that Miles suggested he and the student go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career, according to the investigative report released by USA Today on Thursday.
Miles said he strongly denies these claims and said he was mentoring young women at the university.
It was also found that Miles was accused by members of LSU’s athletic department staff that he wanted to hire “blonde and fit” female workers to help bring in top recruits, according to the investigative report. The report, however, did not find any sexual relationships with the women, but still deemed Miles’ actions to be “inappropriate.”
These allegations follow an overarching investigation on the mishandling of sexual assault and domestic violence claims at LSU dating back to 2016-2018. USA Today broke the news on Miles’ ties to a previous Taylor Porter investigation in 2013 on Feb. 24.
The Advocate also reported a “secret settlement” that was reached by Miles and a student intern about a decade ago.
As of Wednesday, Miles’ legal camp ended their attempts to prevent the release of 2013 investigations, according to USA Today.
“Quite simply, Mr. Miles cannot defend himself against the inaccurate and unfair media attention that this matter has received during the past week without citing the report’s findings and conclusions,” his attorney, Peter Ginsberg, said in a statement.
Miles was fired from LSU in 2016 after a 2-2 start to the season and was replaced by Ed Orgeron, who is still the head coach of LSU.
Miles was hired by the Director of Athletics Jeff Long at the University of Kansas on Nov. 18, 2018. Kansas Athletics claimed it had no knowledge of the allegations before hiring Miles.
In his two seasons as head football coach at KU, Miles has a record of 4-18. His five-year contract of approximately $2.75 million per year expires after the 2023 season.
The University Daily Kansan reached out to the KU Office of Public Affairs, but have not yet received a statement.
This is a developing story.