Kansas football's success in 2022 led to field stormings, goalpost throwing and the team’s first bowl game since 2008. That success couldn’t have been realized without players like rising senior wide receiver Luke Grimm, who will play a pivotal role in continuing and furthering that success.
Grimm, or as fans nicknamed him the “Grimm Reaper,” had his best season at Kansas last season. The Raymore-Peculiar High School product recorded 623 receiving yards on a team-leading 52 receptions and six touchdowns, although Grimm wished for more.
“It was a good year. Nowhere near what I wanted for it,” Grimm said.
In the Liberty Bowl, junior quarterback Jalon Daniels targeted Grimm most, recording 167 yards on 10 receptions and catching the crucial touchdown to bring the game to 38-36 before the game went to overtime.
When asked about the bowl game experience in the press conference after the close loss to Arkansas, Grimm said it was “[like] a vacation with your brothers.”
“Usually it’s just one day, and you got meetings all day, where this time we had four days here, and first couple [days] we got to relax and hang out,” Grimm said. “So it’s like a vacation, but then those last two days is strictly business, and that’s all we were focused on.”
In high school, Grimm had his number called a lot to make a play. In his three years playing varsity football at Raymore-Peculiar, he immediately became head coach Tom Kruse’s No. 1 receiver.
Kruse brought up Grimm at the end of his freshman season to dress and practice with the varsity team. The moment that made Kruse bring him up the next year came during a special teams drill.
“We sent him back to return a punt against our No.1 punt coverage team at practice, and he returned it for a touchdown,” Kruse said. “At that point, we knew he was going to be a difference maker, and his next three seasons, he was.”
In his first year playing varsity, Luke led the Panthers with 914 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while coming second in all-purpose yards on the team with 1117 yards.
After his sophomore season, he continued to lead the Panthers in all receiving categories and all-purpose yards, his best season being his senior season, where he had 1593 all-purpose yards and recorded a career-best 10 touchdowns.
Those stats didn’t come from his talent alone.
“He is and was ultra-competitive, and from running routes to sprints to weight workouts, it didn’t matter he was going to be first,” Kruse said. “He worked very hard at his craft, and even when teams would double him, he still found a way to get open, or if we threw it in his direction, he would find a way to catch it.”
His play gave him a leadership role on the team, setting the bar for everyone else, but when he needed to be a vocal leader, everyone listened.
“They knew he was willing to lay it on the line, and that was what made him a leader,” Kruse said. “If something needed to change in a game, everyone knew Luke would be the one to get it done.”
Kruse still keeps tabs on his former player and is proud of the man that Luke has become.
“I already knew he was going to be a good player, but watching him compete is what sets him aside from others,” Kruse said.
Along with his leadership qualities, Kruse said Luke is the ideal teammate.
“You can tell he’s a teammate that others simply want on their team because his effort is just different,” Kruse said.
In an interview with Jayhawk Slant in December 2020, Conrad Hawley, a former teammate both at the high school level and briefly at the collegiate level, described the great relationship he had with Grimm.
“We've been best buds since middle school. He was the older kid who would always drive me around everywhere and make sure I was where I was supposed to be.” Hawley said, “He was like a big brother to me. We have a great connection on the football field and off as well.”
Hawley committed to Kansas in January 2021 and was with the team until he entered the transfer portal in December 2021. Hawley changed sports to basketball to join the Iowa State Cyclones and became the Cyclones’ “Chief Energy Officer.”
Coming out of high school, Grimm won Suburban Gold Offensive Player and was named to the All-State Second Team in his senior year. 247 Sports had him rated as a three-star recruit, and committed to Kansas in June 2019 before de-committing and then recommitting in December 2019.
Grimm’s reasons for coming to Kansas stem from making relationships and the University’s location.
“It was close to home,” Grimm said. “Coach [Emmett] Jones was my wide receiver coach my freshman and sophomore year. I was really close with him and the group of guys he recruited. We were all really close together, so that was my main reason of coming here.”
Grimm graduated from Raymore-Peculiar High School early to get ahead for his freshman year and to get stuck in with his new team early.
Grimm started in the 2020 season as a true freshman and was second in receiving yards with 255 yards and had two touchdowns in Les Miles’ offense.
Then in his sophomore season at the beginning of the Leipold Era, Grimm saw more production, getting 349 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets. The change in offenses was “a lot” according to Grimm.
“It was completely different,” Grimm said. “The Les Miles offense, we were spread, we ran strictly off signals, there was no huddle. We’d look to the sideline for a signal and that would be our entire play. And then with Coach Leipold’s offense, we went straight from spread and all signals to no signals, huddle.”
“At the end of the day, it’s still football. Still just running routes and blocking people.”
After a season of Kansas football being back in the limelight, Grimm has big goals for himself and the team to ensure that last season wasn’t a fluke.
“I want to be [the] cream of the crop,” Grimm said. “I want to be [the] top wide receiver in the Big 12, top in the country. I want to be up for Biletnikoff. I want us to win the Big 12 Championship, go to the College Football Playoffs. I just want success all around the team. For me personally, I just wanna be. When somebody comes to play Kansas, they got to worry about me.”
The ‘Grimm Reaper’ is back in action in the Spring Football Showcase on April 7. The Hill opens at 5 p.m., and the showcase will begin at 7 p.m.
Kansas football kicks off the 2023-2024 season on Aug. 31 against the Missouri State Bears in the Booth.