Kansas men’s basketball senior guard Marcus Garrett announced he would be entering the 2021 NBA Draft in an Instagram post, Wednesday evening.
“I have made the decision to wrap up my college career and enter the 2021 NBA Draft,” Garrett said. “I will always be proud to call myself a Jayhawk.”
Garrett continued by thanking the coaching staff and the KU faithful for their continued support over the last few years.
“My time at Kansas has been incredible, especially playing for Coach Self,” Garrett wrote. “He gave me an opportunity to play here which changed the direction of my life.”
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said he is excited to see Garrett at the next level after years of progression in the college game.
“To see the progress he made over his four years, including being named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, makes me excited to see him at the next level,” Self said. “He has meant a lot to our program and our fans, and we all know he will continue to make us proud.”
In his time at Kansas, Marcus Garrett has done a lot in a Kansas uniform. He went from averaging 20 minutes on the 2018 Final Four team to being awarded the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Garrett was also a three-time Big 12 Defensive team honoree and a two-time All-Big 12 selection. Most notably, Garrett capped off his career by being named a first-team Senior CLASS Award All-American.
The senior leaves Lawrence with 984 career points, tied for 10th most steals with 181 and ranks 19th in career assists with 351.