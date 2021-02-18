Kansas men’s basketball defeated Kansas State 59-41 in the rematch of the Sunflower Showdown. The two teams first met at the beginning of February, when the Jayhawks took care of business at Allen Fieldhouse winning 74-51.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett led the way with 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and a block. Garrett was big on all sides of his game tonight, including from the arc where he hit two big three-pointers in the second half.
Kansas continued its defensive identity, stifling Kansas State from the get-go, holding them to shoot just 31% inside the paint and 12% from deep.
Garrett commented on the team’s defensive success in the postgame press conference, saying the team is “more connected” on defense.
“We’re talking more,” Garrett said. “We had a lot of scouting report mess-ups, so that’s the big thing. Now we’re focusing more on scouting reports and doing a lot more talking.”
Coming down the final stretch, Kansas will face Texas Tech on Saturday before games against Texas and Baylor next week. It is a tough stretch to end the year, but the Jayhawks are confident they’re in position to win and put themselves in that 2nd spot in the Big 12 behind Baylor.
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self is happy with how they have been playing and, in his eyes, now is the perfect time for the Jayhawks to hit their stride.
“We’re getting better,” Self said. “I think our best ball is still ahead of us.”
Self knows the challenge in the competition at hand, but he also knows how tough the Big 12 is and that the schedule isn’t easy for the other contending teams either.
“Nobody’s gonna catch Baylor, [but] I feel better about our team probably than I have [since] mid-way through December,” Self said.
Kansas has now won four straight games, putting them at 16-7 overall and 10-5 in conference. The Jayhawks will look to add onto their winning streak Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse facing off against Texas Tech.