As Kansas men’s basketball escaped a first round upset with a 93-84 win over No. 14 seeded Eastern Washington, the Jayhawks were led by multiple players who played hard fought minutes down the stretch. They were crucial mainly due to Eastern Washington’s Tanner Groves who had himself a game, scoring 35 points and shooting 11-18 from the field. His brother Jacob Groves also had 23 points and shot 8-11 from the floor.
One of those players who made some big plays down the stretch was senior guard Marcus Garrett who was one of the leading scorers for the Jayhawks, especially in the second half. The senior from Dallas scored 20 points while also having a plus/minus of 17 in the second half. He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists. He also played 33 minutes despite getting in foul trouble in the first half with three fouls.
In terms of his shot, he knew he could knock it down as he has earned encouragement from his coaches in regards to taking good shots.
“It’s something that all the coaches tell me everyday,” said Garrett. "They tell me to take the shots that are open, and every time that I’m open shoot the ball and that is what I tried to do today being aggressive from beyond the arc.”
Marcus’ threes were clutch for the Jayhawks as Eastern Washington kept answering with Tanner and Jacob Groves making shots at will. They combined to make nine three pointers and kept putting pressure on Kansas to make their baskets. Garrett praised the brothers for how they played and how hard they are to guard.
“Oh they were great,” said Garrett. “They were definitely hard to guard with the way they were stretching the floor, with the way they could stretch the floor and the way they could drive. It was definitely a hard matchup for us.”
Head coach Bill Self also added praise for the brothers from Spokane, Washington saying that they have a lot of potential in their future in college and beyond.
“I thought they were fabulous,” said Self. “I actually think his little brother (Jacob) to me is about as good looking of a prospect as there is around. Those guys were both really impressive to me as they are both very good players.”
The Jayhawks will now await the winner of Drake and USC, who they will play Monday. Game time has yet to be determined.