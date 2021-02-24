As the Kansas men’s basketball regular season winds down this week, senior guard Marcus Garrett was named a Senior CLASS Award finalist.
The recognition was announced Monday and is based on his achievements on the court, in the community, in the classroom and his character.
Garrett is one of 10 finalists for this award and, if picked to win, and would join Wayne Simien (2005) as the only other Jayhawk to win the award. Other Kansas players that have been nominated for this award include Udoka Azubuike (2020), Frank Mason III (2017), Perry Ellis (2016), Tyrel Reed (2011), Nick Collison (2003) and Kirk Hinrich (2003).
In the classroom, the senior point guard from Dallas recorded a 3.74 GPA this past fall semester and is a three time member of the Athletic Director’s and Big 12 honor rolls. He is on track to graduate in May 2021 as a Liberal Arts and Sciences major.
Garrett was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year last year and is averaging 10.3 points a game this season as the primary guard for the Jayhawks.
All of the finalists are in strong academic standing, have spent time giving back to charitable organizations and have a reputation of maintaining strong character on his or her campus.
The winner of this award will be announced during the 2021 NCAA Final Four later this spring.