Senior guard Marcus Garrett was named one of 30 men’s basketball Senior CLASS Award candidates on Tuesday.
The CLASS award, Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, honors one men's and women's NCAA Division 1 senior who exemplifies the four C's: community, classroom, character and competition, according to the Senior CLASS Award website.
In late February, 10 finalists from both the men's and women's candidates will be selected and placed on a ballot for a nationwide vote by media, coaches and fans. Winners will be announced at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Final Four and NCAA Women’s Final Four.
Garrett, a liberal arts and sciences major, is already a three-time member of the Athletic Director’s and Big 12 Commissioner's honor rolls and held a 3.74 GPA during the fall semester, according to a KU press release.
Garrett has been heavily involved in the community, both in his hometown of Dallas, Texas, and in Lawrence. Garrett was also an integral member of recent activities organized by the men’s basketball program to fight against social injustice.
Garrett was named the 2020 ESPN, Naismith, and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, while also earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors and a spot on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. So far this year, Garrett has averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Garrett joins Kansas Senior CLASS Award All-American nominees including Udoka Azubuike (2020), Frank Mason III (2017), Perry Ellis (2016, second team), Tyrel Reed (2011), Nick Collison (2003) and Kirk Hinrich (2003). If selected, Garrett will join Wayne Simien (2005) as the only other Kansas player to receive this award.